Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17: Badgers lose Mertz and Ferguson and another game to a ranked opponent
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Worcester native Alicia Witt kicks off her album tour in Cambridge
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cambridge police investigating armed bicycle robbery in Central Square, warn public to be careful
St. Augustine’s celebrates its 100th birthday, fundraising with a party and gospel concert
HBS Criticized For Suspending In-Person Classes Due To A COVID Outbreak
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
St. Augustine’s celebrates its 100th birthday, fundraising with a party and gospel concert
HBS Criticized For Suspending In-Person Classes Due To A COVID Outbreak
Matt Amodio tops James Holzhauer’s winning streak on ‘Jeopardy!’
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
HBS Criticized For Suspending In-Person Classes Due To A COVID Outbreak
COVID-19 concerns remain as Salem, Topsfield celebrate autumn traditions
'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio tops James Holzhauer's 32-day winning streak
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17: Badgers lose Mertz and Ferguson and another game to a ranked opponent
Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - The Post-Crescent
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
UW falls to 0-2 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2008 and 1-3 overall for the first time since the 1990 season, Barry Alvarez's first at UW.
Read Full Story on jsonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Stigall Finds Paydirt Twice as Pointers Fall to UWEC in WIAC Opener
Saints report: CSS football defeated at Hamline
Prep Cross Country: Menomonie girls, Jacobsen dominant at Chippewa Falls Invitational
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL