Michigan State football weathers adversity, inconsistent play to avoid upset vs. Indiana
Chris Solari - Detroit Free Press on MSN.com
10/16/21
There were no big splash plays on offense, and Michigan State football wasn't particularly sharp, but found a way to win at Indiana on Saturday.
Read Full Story on freep.com
Michigan State tops Indiana thanks to impressive defensive performance
No need for forensic analysis: Michigan State recruit Gillian Grimes digs up everything as Nazareth's libero
Turnovers Continue To Crush Hoosiers in 20-15 Loss to Michigan State
