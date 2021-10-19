Opinion: No sympathy for Nick Rolovich after Washington State fired him. Skipping vaccine was his call.
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Fremantle Docker Travis Colyer ties the knot with Eloise Hopkinson at Lamont’s Bishops House
‘Ready to Love’ Season 4 debut live stream: How to watch online, TV, time
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
2nd suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed 13-year-old Alabama boy who was playing on iPad in bed
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Alabama men arrested on murder charges after allegedly killing 13-year-old boy in drive-by shooting
Two suspects arrested, more expected in killing of Washington Square teen
At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
CDC report: CT ranks first in child vaccinations
Treasury says it needs to modernize its economic sanctions
Alabama men arrested on murder charges after allegedly killing 13-year-old boy in drive-by shooting
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Man dressed in women's clothes and cronies tried to grab cabbie
President Joe Biden comes to Connecticut for a friend, and human rights
Road to ruin: Britain's decades-long battle against Inflation
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Opinion: No sympathy for Nick Rolovich after Washington State fired him. Skipping vaccine was his call.
Dan Wolken, USA TODAY - USA Today on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich handled the state's vaccine mandate exposed him as a poor leader, a narcissist and a coward.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Structural mechanism of anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies that target separate spike epitopes
HCA: Asheville residents' anti-trust lawsuit is an 'end-run' around Mission hospital sale
Some Tacoma residents feel crime is 'taking over.' They demand change from the city
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL