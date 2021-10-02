Projected college football rankings after Alabama, Ohio State win; Notre Dame loses
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Nebraska-Northwestern: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
Project Community: UNMC hosts panel on Hispanic health care outreach
Northwestern at Nebraska odds, picks and prediction
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Instant Reaction: Nebraska’s 56-7 Bashing of Northwestern
Nebraska 56 Northwestern 7: Recap and #AfterDark Thread
Buccaneers at Patriots picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for Tom Brady's return to New England
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Nebraska 56 Northwestern 7: Recap and #AfterDark Thread
Fast Takes after Huskers blow the doors off Northwestern
Buccaneers at Patriots picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for Tom Brady's return to New England
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Not stopping Nebraska's option plays 'kind of snowballed' on Northwestern
Top 5 Takeways From Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska
Homecoming week: Tom Brady takes a walk down memory lane before facing the New England Patriots
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Projected college football rankings after Alabama, Ohio State win; Notre Dame loses
Alicia de Artola - FanSided
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
The college football rankings won't be changing at the top any time soon with Alabama dominating, but the rest of the Top 10 should get shaken up. Will
Read Full Story on fansided.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Dayton loses in overtime at Morehead State
Dave Chappelle brings the funny to Ohio comedy club (video)
Prosecutors will not seek death penalty for deadly shooting of Dayton police Det. Del Rio
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL