Richard Bowers worked behind the scenes to help develop C&O Canal, Appalachian Trail
Richard Bowers worked behind the scenes to help develop C&O Canal, Appalachian Trail
Dave McMillion, The Hagerstown Herald-Mail - The Herald-Mail
10/24/21
This week's Life Remembered is about Richard Leroy Bowers, who worked behind the scenes in the development of the C&O Canal and the Appalachian Trail
Read Full Story on heraldmailmedia.com
