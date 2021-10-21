Check out a favorite local haunt through Halloween night!

Our neighbors have been doing amazing things around the holidays. From winter holiday displays to Halloween, they’ve been creating some memorable experiences for the community to enjoy.

This year, the scares and frights are on full show! Many families are going all out for the Halloween season, and the haunts don’t get much better than Cottoncreek Manor in Highlands Ranch. In addition to a spooky-fun front yard display, you can do the creepy crawl through a haunted house!

We had a chance to catch up with the haunted manor’s owner, Jeff Rohr, and find out all about this family fun fright fest!

How many years have you had a Halloween display?

I have been a Halloween fan since I was a kid. I started out decorating my parents’ house when I was a teenager and have been at it ever since.

It started as parties. My wife and I are both Halloween and horror movie fans. We used to host an annual Halloween costume party. As our children got older and we moved into a home with a larger front yard, we expanded and focused more on decorating.

We have been decorating the front yard for nine years, and it was about four years into building out the front yard decorations that we made the decision to add a haunted house. This is our fifth year with a walk-through haunted house.



Courtesy of Becky Talley

Why did you add a haunted house?

We initially added the haunted house for the neighborhood kids. We live in a fantastic neighborhood, and we get a ton of trick-or-treaters. For the first couple of years, we were only open on Halloween weekend or Halloween night.

Our boys are beginning to get into it, and really enjoy working in the haunted house as actors.

We understand that much of your haunted house proceeds go to a good cause?

We have a non-profit called Spirit for the Seasons. The goal of the organization is to inspire young minds and spark creativity through art and technology with the Spirit of the Holidays.

Spirit for the Seasons started as a grassroots effort from families that have a passion for spreading joy to others through providing fantastic holiday experiences.

Our goal is to integrate the community by providing volunteer activities for kids and teens to give back through holiday activities. We teach the basics of trade skills through the building and creation of props and decorations. With the inspiration from various holidays, we can teach skills such as carpentry and woodworking, electronics, and plumbing. We also get into the arts through sculpting, drawing, lighting, staging, and set design. These are all basic skills that can be used in future jobs.

A majority of all donations from the haunted house go directly to the non-profit to support future events. We do have many local high school students assist in setting up for Halloween and Christmas. All of our volunteers can get school credit for their volunteer time with us. For more information, please feel free to visit our website www.spirit4theseasons.org to learn more.



Courtesy of Becky Talley

How many people stop by the display each season?

The volume of people varies depending on what the weather does. On average, we see approximately 4,000 people through the month of October.

How can people make reservations to visit your haunted house?

(Note: the outside display is open to all, but reservations are needed for the haunted house due to popularity)

The haunted house is free. Guests can obtain tickets through our website at www.spirit4theseasons.org/upcoming-events. The front of the home is lit every night from 6 to 11 p.m. The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday night, from 6 to 10 p.m., through Halloween night!

We recommend the age be 10 and up, and you are never too old! We do have a “non-scare” hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the younger children. During this hour, there are no actors in the haunted house.

This is must-visit Halloween fun for the whole family! You can visit the Cottoncreek Manor at 9971 Cottoncreek Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130!

Have you stopped by Cottoncreek Manor? Let us know your experience in the comments below!