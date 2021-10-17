SNL mocks the NFL and ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden's email controversy
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Get this thing rolling' — Phoenix Suns ready to return to NBA Finals and finish job
‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Engaged to Fiance Brett 4 Months After Going Instagram Official
Arizona Cardinals’ bilingual broadcaster embracing Mexican American roots
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Dota 2: The International 10 – Day 5 & Upper Bracket Finals
Bellator 268’s Vadim Nemkov: Opponent Change Didn’t Alter Training
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and prediction
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
CU Buffs get much needed win against Arizona
CU Buffs snap losing streak with rout of Arizona
4-star 2022 guard Lemyah Hylton commits to Arizona women’s basketball
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Morgan Wallen will headline Country Thunder Arizona 2022. What we know about next year
Arizona will spend $36 million to help families pay utility bills as a moratorium on service cutoffs expires
4-star 2022 guard Lemyah Hylton commits to Arizona women’s basketball
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
CU Buffs get much needed win against Arizona
CU Buffs snap losing streak with rout of Arizona
Morgan Wallen will headline Country Thunder Arizona 2022. What we know about next year
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
SNL mocks the NFL and ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden's email controversy
@Mubashiercms - en.mogaznews.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
The sketch featured jabs at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Gruden, Raiders owner Mark Davis, Colin Kaepernick and even actor Levar
Read Full Story on en.mogaznews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Saturday Night Live recap: Rami Malek makes the case for villains, and, surprise, Daniel Craig!
'SNL' Tackles (Sorry) the Jon Gruden NFL Scandal in Cold Open (Video)
SNL Cold Open Tackles NFL Email Scandal With Excuse-Happy Raiders Coach and... LeVar Burton? — Watch
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL