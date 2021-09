The Ultimate List of Corn Mazes on Colorado

The growing list of corn mazes is a-maze-ing!

Fall is nearly here! And that means it's time to see if you can outsmart the corn farmers of Colorado. Yep, it's time for corn mazes, y'all! Below is a growing list of the various corn mazes you can get lost in this fall, organized by date. You're welcome.

*Is there a corn maze in Colorado we missed on our list? Email us at [email protected]!*

Colorado Corn Mazes for 2021:

Mazzotti Farms Corn Maze

When: Now–October 31

Where: Hudson

Chatfield Farms Corn Maze

When: September 17–October 31

Where: Denver

Colorado Pumpkin Patch & Hay Maze

When: September 18–October 31

Where: Monument

Diana’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

When: September 18–October 31

Where: Canon City

Fritzler Farms

When: September 19–October 31

Where: LaSalle

Anderson Farms

When: September 22–October 31

Where: Erie

Longneck Pumpkin Farm

When: September 24–October 31

Where: Colorado Springs

Baseggio Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

When: September 25–October 30

Where: Atwood

Maize in the City

When: September 25–October 31

Where: Thornton

Rock Creek Farm

When: September 25–October 31

Where: Broomfield

Cottonwood Farms

When: September 25–October 31

Where: Lafayette

Jack Lantern’s Corn Maze

When: October 1–31

Where: Fort Collins

Flat Acres Farms

When: October 1–31

Where: Douglas County

Studt’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

When: October 1–31

Where: Grand Junction

Hankins Farms Corn Maze

When: October 2-31

Where: Johnstown

Mile High Farms

When: Weekends in October

Where: Bennett

Hergenreder Farms

When: Every weekend in October

Where: Longmont

Any other corn mazes in Colorado we should check out? Leave a comment below.

