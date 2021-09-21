The Ultimate List of Haunted Houses in Colorado!

Enter ... if you dare.

Colorado is full of fun fall attractions this time of the year, from corn mazes to leaf-peeping and more, but it also means it's time to get spooky. Haunted houses are all around the state, so if you're looking for some thrills and chills, we've got you covered. Consider this your ultimate guide to haunted houses in Colorado! (You're welcome.)

List of Haunted Houses in Colorado 2021:

*This list will be updated as needed. If we missed a haunted house in Colorado, email us!

When: Weekends in October

Where: 11321 Dransfeldt Rd., Parker

When: Opens September 25

Where: 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs

When: Saturdays in October

Where: 575 Ash St., Canon City

When: Through October 31; Closed on Tuesdays

Where: 6728 County Rd. 3 1/4, Erie

When: Weekends in September/October

Where: 3021 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs

When: Fridays and Saturdays in October, and Halloween

Where: 3011 US-50, Cañon City

When: Fridays and Saturdays in October

Where: 5971 Sky Pond Dr., Loveland

When: Daily Through October

Where: 10798 Yukon St., Westminster

When: TBD

Where: TBD

When: Daily in October

Where: 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Are you a fan of haunted houses? Which one in Colorado is your favorite? Comment below.