Enter ... if you dare.
Colorado is full of fun fall attractions this time of the year, from corn mazes to leaf-peeping and more, but it also means it's time to get spooky. Haunted houses are all around the state, so if you're looking for some thrills and chills, we've got you covered. Consider this your ultimate guide to haunted houses in Colorado! (You're welcome.)
List of Haunted Houses in Colorado 2021:
*This list will be updated as needed. If we missed a haunted house in Colorado, email us!
Fright Acres
When: Weekends in October
Where: 11321 Dransfeldt Rd., Parker
Purchase Tickets
The Haunted Mines
When: Opens September 25
Where: 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs
Purchase Tickets
Aftermath Haunted House
When: Saturdays in October
Where: 575 Ash St., Canon City
Purchase Tickets
Terror in the Corn
When: Through October 31; Closed on Tuesdays
Where: 6728 County Rd. 3 1/4, Erie
Purchase Tickets
HellScream Haunted House
When: Weekends in September/October
Where: 3021 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs
Purchase Tickets
Dark Side of the Abbey
When: Fridays and Saturdays in October, and Halloween
Where: 3011 US-50, Cañon City
Purchase Tickets
Harrington's HAAunted House of Horrors
When: Fridays and Saturdays in October
Where: 5971 Sky Pond Dr., Loveland
Purchase Tickets
Frightmare Compound
When: Daily Through October
Where: 10798 Yukon St., Westminster
Purchase Tickets
City of the Dead Asylum
When: TBD
Where: TBD
Purchase Tickets
13th Floor
When: Daily in October
Where: 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver
Purchase Tickets
Are you a fan of haunted houses? Which one in Colorado is your favorite? Comment below.