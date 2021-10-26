This Spooktacular Road Trip Will Take You to Some of the Scariest Places in Maryland

Gearing up for Halloween? Here are some of the creepiest places in Maryland you can visit to get the chills!

Maryland is known for hundreds of creepy, haunted sites. Some of these places have stood out for years and can still give goosebumps. They are infamous for apparitions, sudden drops in temperature, feelings of being watched, and a lot more strange occurrences. This ghostly road trip will lead you to nine such spooky spots in the Old Line State.

1. Jonathan Hager House, Hagerstown



Built in 1739, the Hager House is believed to be a dwelling place of multiple ghosts! The founder of Hagerstown, Jonathan Hager, presented the house to his wife in 1740. After 35 years, Jonathan died in a building accident, and the house was passed on to other families. At least 13 people died in the house over the course of years. People have reported strange noises, sighting of a man in black on the porch, and other occurrences in the house. Click here to learn more about the Hager house.

Address: 110 Key Street, Hagerstown, MD, 21740.

2. Antietam National Battlefield, Sharpsburg



This place can possibly be the most haunted in Maryland. Antietam Battlefield carries the history of the nation's bloodiest civil war. Over 23,000 soldiers were injured, killed, and went missing on this battlefield in September 1862. Many visitors have reported sightings of soldiers till these days, especially at the time of dawn and dusk.

Address: 302 E Main Street, Sharpsburg, MD, 21782.

3. Spook Hill, Burkittsville



There is a hill in Burkittsville known for defying gravity. If you park your car there and put it in neutral, the car will be pushed uphill! Learn more about this weird phenomenon here.

Address: Burkittsville, MD, 21718.

4. Jericho Covered Bridge, Kingsville



This beautiful bridge in Kingsville is known for supernatural sightings at night. Some say you can see bodies hanging from the rafters. People believe the bridge was used for lynching slaves years ago and that the unfortunate souls still linger on. Some believe the bodies to be of local teens who committed suicide on the bridge. Read more about the bridge here.

Address: 12228 Jericho Road, Kingsville, MD, 21087.

5. The Horse You Came In On Saloon, Baltimore



This old saloon from the 1700s is the last known stopping place of Edgar Allan Poe before his death. There are sayings that objects in this saloon move on their own, and the place is haunted by Edgar Allan Poe himself. If you plan to visit the place, you may stumble upon one of the most famous ghosts of Maryland!

Address: 1626 Thames Street, Baltimore, MD, 21231.

6. Fort McHenry, Baltimore



Fort McHenry was used as a prison for Confederate soldiers during the Civil War and a hospital for wounded soldiers during World War I. The fort has witnessed many losses of lives. Fort security guards have seen shadowy armed soldiers marching in uniform. Visitors have experienced footstep sounds in hallways, drops in temperature, faint gunpowder smell, and other paranormal occurrences in the place.

Address: 2400 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21230.

7. Fletchertown Road, Bowie



This place in Maryland is home to an age-old urban legend. It's a tale of a mad scientist who turned himself into an evil half-man, half-goat at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center. It is believed that he still lurks in this area, and in the years of 1950s and 60s, he murdered travelers with an axe. After killing them, the goat-man fed on his victims. Read here more about the legend.

Address: Fletchertown Road, Bowie, MD, 20720.

8. Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum, Waldorf



Samuel Alexander Mudd Sr. was a surgeon and tobacco farmer in Maryland. He is known for treating John Wilkes Booth's broken leg after Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln and took refuge in the surgeon's house. Mudd was later charged for conspiration with Booth in assassinating the President and was sent to prison. After his wife's tireless efforts and fights, Dr. Mudd received a pardon from President Andrew Johnson and returned to his home. Unfortunately, he died after a short time, and people believe his restless spirit still haunts the property.

Mudd's house is now a museum. The bed used by Booth is kept for display, and people have often reported strange human-shaped impressions on the blankets. There also have been incidents of unexplained knockings, flickering of lights, strange voices in the house.

Address: 3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd Road, Waldorf, MD, 20601.

9. Point Lookout State Park, Scotland



The lighthouse in Point Lookout dates back to the 1800s and has its fair share of paranormal activities. The area is believed to be haunted by civil war soldiers. Unexplained footsteps, slammed doors have been heard in the building, along with sudden temperature drops. The area has served as a hospital for wounded soldiers and later a prison. A man dressed in civil war era clothes is one of the most frequently sighted ghosts there.

Address: 11175 Point Lookout Road, Scotland, MD, 20687.

Have you been to any of these haunted places in Maryland? What are your favorite scary spots here? Share your experiences with us in the comments!