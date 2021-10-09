Troubling statistical trends as Detroit Lions look for first win
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Auburn vs LSU Prediction, Game Preview
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Be on the lookout for scams during Medicare sign-up time
Ball Together Baton Rouge brings at-risk youth together to curb violence
Kobe Dillon sets SWAC all-time record in Southern blowout win vs UAPB
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Teen accused of killing 74-year-old Baton Rouge woman is competent to stand trial, judge says
Hurricane Ida’s Damage Forces Louisiana Voting Site Changes
Deputies: Man admitted to shooting 19-year-old girlfriend after heated argument
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Hurricane Ida’s Damage Forces Louisiana Voting Site Changes
CORRECTING and REPLACING Allied Power Ranked 2nd in Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) List of Top Operations and Maintenance Power Contractors
Unfunded Pension Liabilities Cost Louisiana Schools $853M Last Year
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Hurricane Ida’s Damage Forces Louisiana Voting Site Changes
Louisiana woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth
“Celebration Gator” float of Louisiana to appear in 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Troubling statistical trends as Detroit Lions look for first win
Eric Woodyard - ESPN
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
Head coach Dan Campbell is adamant he is isn't disheartened by his team's 0-4 start. But the numbers behind the losses aren't pretty.
Read Full Story on espn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Two College of Engineering researchers receive Idaho National Lab appointments
Giant Idaho Grass Carp Caught On Bass Lure Could Be a World Record
Idaho Falls police investigates wallet, purse thefts
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL