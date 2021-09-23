Halloween is just around the corner; find the perfect pumpkin at one of these Maryland farms.

The temperatures may still be blazin’ but the pumpkin patches are already open. Maryland has a ton of local farms that grow gourds, pumpkins, and other fall vegetables. Each year, they open their fields for pumpkin picking and fun activities like hayrides, corn mazes, and petting zoos. Many of the pumpkin patches are still following COVID protocols and may require you to buy tickets in advance, so check the website before you go.

Located in Thurmont, Winterbrook Farms is home to the largest corn maze in Maryland. The maze is 15 acres with 5 miles of trails. Thankfully, it is broken up into three different routes, including a shorter 15-minute maze for the little ones. Visitors can also pet the farm animals, go down the mountain slides, and pick up a pumpkin. Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through the end of October.

Located in Frederick County, Gaver Farm is one of the most popular pumpkin patches in Maryland. Hayrides to the pumpkin and apple fields are free and afterward, you can see attractions like the 7-acre corn maze, bouncy house, and giant slides. Gaver’s is also known for its baked goods and apple cider slushies. Visit Jimmy Cone in nearby Mt. Airy for a limited time. TIP: Get the donut sundae made with a Gaver Farm apple cider donut.

This Howard County farm is part pumpkin patch, part enchanted village. Open Tuesday through Sunday, visitors can pick a pumpkin and explore the popular enchanted forest. The farm’s fall activities include a petting zoo, pony rides, and the enchanted express train. Visit the farm market to pick up locally grown fall fruits and vegetables.

Jones Family Farm is the perfect place for someone who doesn’t want to get messy in the field. The Farm has a storefront where you can pick a cleaned pumpkin or you can pick yours from the patch. On weekends, come and try your luck in the corn maze and get a prize when you’re finished. Create family mementos by taking pictures with the giant measuring stick.

Montpelier Farms is one of the biggest pumpkin patches in Maryland. The festival area of the farm has more than 20 activities including a corn maze, pedal carts, and a roping range. The farm offers a season pass for $40 per person and has great deals on pumpkins. The pumpkin patch (the festival area is closed) stays open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for those night owls.



Courtesy Butler's Orchard (Facebook)

Located in Germantown, Butler’s Orchard is a family farm that hosts a pumpkin festival every year. In addition to festival activities like slides, hayrides, and corn-hole, Butler’s also has a pumpkin cannon. The cannon only operates on select weekends and costs $4 per shot. "Pick your own pumpkins" are available at just 69 cents a pound.

Weber’s Cider Mill Farm is a cute picturesque farm located in Baltimore County. The fall festival has a straw maze, hayrides, and a “boo” barn. On the weekends, visitors can enjoy fresh kettle corn, caramel apples, and live music. Weber’s specializes in apples and has pick-your-own apple orchards nearby. Pumpkins are available on-site in the pumpkin pavilion. Festival tickets must be purchased online ahead of your visit.

Queen Anne Farm is the cutest pumpkin patch in Maryland. The biggest attraction here is the tiny pumpkin house, perfect for taking pics with the kids. Queen Anne Farm also offers more than 11 varieties of regular and heirloom pumpkins. Visit the farmers market and if you’re squeamish, stop by the day before Halloween to get a pre-cleaned pumpkin!

Is visiting a pumpkin patch part of your autumn traditions? Share in the comments.