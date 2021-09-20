Are you ready for pumpkin picking, hayrides, and warm apple cider donuts? Mark your calendars now for fall fun in the Commonwealth!

Craving hot apple cider and kettle corn? How about going on a hayride? As the air gets cooler and sweaters replace spaghetti straps, we find ourselves settling into the cozy traditions of fall. No autumn is complete without a trip to the pumpkin patch, and the Commonwealth boasts dozens of farms offering pumpkin-picking, corn mazes, and activities that make you feel like a kid at any age. Without further ado, here is our ultimate list of pumpkin patches in Virginia.

Wayside Farm Fun | Berryville

September 25–November 7

Wayside Farm Fun in Berryville offers all-ages entertainment for the whole family. Guests can pick out their own pumpkins, play yard games, and venture through a themed corn maze dedicated to the nation's hard-working healthcare workers. Plus, witness some barnyard antics with pig races and a goat walk you'll have to see to believe.

Great Country Farms | Bluemont

October 1–31

Join Great Country Farms for their Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival! Happening all through October, families can wander through a corn maze and pumpkin patch, with farm animals, hayrides, and goodies galore to shop at their farm market. On weekends, they'll be hosting cider-pressing demos, pig races, pumpkin cannons, and roasting marshmallows at a bonfire. Kids can even hop aboard the cow train!

Layman Family Farms | Blueridge

September 11–November 6

Bottomless activities abound at Layman Family Farms in Blueridge. A $15 wristband grants you access to 83 acres of farm fun, including the pumpkin patch, corn maze, jumping pillow, and all sorts of games (corn cannon! pumpkin blaster!). Hungry guests can head to the Fry Shack for barbecue plates and deep-fried Oreos. No wonder Good Housekeeping ranked them as the "greatest pumpkin patch in Virginia"!

Cox Farms | Centreville

September 18–19, September 25–November 7

Cox Farms' Fall Festival boasts dozens of activities the whole family can experience together. Take hayrides on a vintage tractor and explore all the fun the farm has to offer, from corn mazes and swings to cuddles with the animals. Volcano- and dinosaur-themed slides will be a crowd-pleaser for the little ones!

Great Bridge Pumpkin Patch | Chesapeake

September 17–October 31

Their child-friendly Playland features bouncy castles and slides, along with a scenic 12-acre hayride that'll put you in the fall spirit in no time. Make sure to visit around Halloween for their Terror Woods attraction—it'll scare the pants right off ya!

Historic Greenbrier Farms | Chesapeake

September 18–October 31

Fall in the Commonwealth would be incomplete without a trip to Historic Greenbrier Farms. Choose from a dozen varieties in their pumpkin patch or spring for a pre-picked one at their farmer's market. Plus, browse fresh produce, soaps, and edible goods for your pantry like hot sauce and pumpkin butter.



October 1–31

Pumpkins aren't the only things ripe for picking at Levi's Pumpkins. The Chesterfield spot also sells corn stalks, hay bales, and gourds you can spruce up your home or yard with, and kids can play rustic farm games while you shop. A true hidden gem!

Sinkland Farms | Christianburg

September 24–October 31

Sinkland Farms' Pumpkin Festival proves itself to be the ultimate fall destination year after year. Kids and adults can explore their bountiful pumpkin patch while experiencing corn mazes, vendor booths, handmade desserts, craft beer, and other delights. New this year is a fall concert series held on Friday nights. Tickets are $10 on Thursdays/Fridays and $12 on Saturdays/Sundays.

Round Hill Farm | Culpeper

October 2–31

Round Hill Farm jam-packs the pumpkin patch experience. For $15, you'll get access to all the fall festivities you can imagine: hayrides, zip lines, corn mazes, moon bounces, and more. The barrel train, pony rides, and pumpkin blasters will be available for an additional cost, and those visiting on weekends can experience magic shows and Exotic Face Painting.

Belvedere Plantation | Fredericksburg

September 17–November 7

Over 30 attractions are planned for Belvedere Plantation's Fall Harvest Festival this year, and they will not disappoint. Go pumpkin-picking at just 75-cents a pound, frolic with the farm animals, and navigate a special corn maze inspired by 9/11's 20th anniversary. Their Fall Finale ends on a high note in November with a special Pumpkin Pounding!

Braehead Farm | Fredericksburg, VA

October 2–31

Discover your dream Jack-O-Lantern at 70-cents a pound and snap a photo with the Great Pumpkin in person, a sight sure to make the Peanuts gang green with envy. Fall Festival admission is $10 per person, but many areas of the farm are free to enter and will be labeled as such.



September 11–October 31

Following an initial slow-opening, this Fredericksburg farm will offer all your pumpkin-carving needs—$8 giant heirloom pumpkins and regular-sized specimens at $4 apiece through Halloween. There'll also be hayrides and sweet treats at their concessions stand, including donuts and fresh cider made on site.

September 25–November 5

A trip to the Parrish family's farm features the following fun: pumpkin-picking, hayrides, corn mazes (this year's theme is Field of Dreams), and a charming tobacco store full of goodies to browse. For more info, be on the lookout for their updated website!

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze | Lovingston

September 25–November 7

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is home to multiple attractions that have thrilled visitors for over 20 years. In addition to their famous corn maze, there's a petting zoo, pumpkin slingshot, and a play zone for the kids to run wild in. They also carry thousands of pumpkins pre-picked for your convenience.

October 2–31

For a budget-friendly outing, Sarah's is a great place to celebrate the season. Not only do they offer free admission, parking, and hay mazes, but the pumpkins are affordable at under $10 a pop. The pumpkin patch will be in close proximity to check-in, so it's convenient, too!

Belmont Pumpkin Farm | North

Opens September 25

Come for the pumpkin patch, stay for the wholesome activities planned at Belmont Pumpkin Farm. Corn mazes, treasure hunts, and a build-your-own scarecrow craft make the perfect family-friendly outing. You'll wanna work up an appetite for their mouthwatering food, including street tacos and sweets. Their pumpkin funnel cake alone is worth the visit!



Gallmeyer Farms | Richmond

September 24–October 31

Sometimes you just want a simple trip to the pumpkin patch without the bells and whistles, and that's where Gallmeyer Farms delivers. Each day they'll have hayrides, haunted house tours, fall decor, and bottomless pumpkins available for your carving or baking needs. Hours are 8 a.m. to dusk and parking and picnic areas are free of charge.

Jeter Farm | Roanoke

September 25–October 31

Open through All Hallow's Eve, Jeter Farm's Fall Festival features barnyard activities and a corn maze you'll find yourself getting lost in. Afterward, venture to their Country Store for Virginia-made goods and sweets. Admission is $10 and free for children under 2.

Lloyd Family Farms | Rockville

September 25–October 31

Fall is in full swing at Lloyd Family Farms in Rockville. This working farm offers a sprawling pumpkin patch along with hayrides, corn mazes, straw castles, and a giant pinball field open through Halloween. Regional food trucks will rotate each weekend on the farm. Admission is $10, with kids under 2 free.

Liberty Mills Farm | Somerset

September 25–October 31

Stroll a wheelbarrow through Liberty Mills Farm's charming patch to find glorious pumpkins on the vine as well as U-Pick flowers and seasonal fruits. A 12-acre corn maze, market, and hay wagon rides will thrill kids of all ages.

Hunt Club Farm | Virginia Beach

September 25–October 31

This Virginia Beach attraction isn't your typical pumpkin patch. While their Harvest Fair offers autumnal activities like carnival rides and a market, the 35-acre property boasts a deluxe experience with their famous bird aviary, pony rides, and friendly petting zoo animals. Thrill-seekers can try the TreeWalk Adventure! Harvest Fair admission is $12 on weekdays and $16 on weekends.

Hill High Farm | Winchester

September 25–November 1

FREE admission will get you access to the pumpkin patch, along with the petting zoo, food vendors, and a pirate ship jungle gym for the kids. Shoppers won't regret stopping by The Packing Shed for fresh produce and flowers! Hayrides and corn mazes are offered day and night for $8.

