Tucson, az

Local Articles
'We miss him every minute': How the COVID-19 pandemic worsened th...

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, opioid deaths were increasing in Arizona. Fentanyl availability has spiked in recent years.

National News
Man arrested in Utah football player’s s...

Police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe. Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police

Products & Promotions
Susan Trujillo

TRUJILLO, Susan Anne "Susie" (Kinerk)

Events
FC Tucson's unbeaten streak ends at seven with shutout loss

North Texas SC snapped FC Tucson’s seven-match unbeaten streak and congested the USL League One table even more. NTSC spoiled FC Tucson's (9-9-6) Southern Arizona Heritage Night with a 2-0 win “Extremely disappointed for the guys,

Lifestyle
Tucson, Ariz., mayor nervously awaits pa...

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Mayor Regina Romero of Tucson, Ariz., about what passage of two key measures by Congress, including an infrastructure bill, would mean for her community.

News
Monsoons make deserts bloom in the US So...

If you’ve never lived in or visited the U.S. Southwest, you might picture it as a desert that is always hot and dry. But this region experiences a monsoon in the late summer that produces thunderstorms and severe weather,

Things To Do
North Texas SC Earns a 2-0 Win over FC Tucson

North Texas SC claims a 2-0 win over FC Tucson with goals from Kalil Elmedkhar and Imanol Almaguer on Saturday night at Kino North Stadium. Game Summary First Half: - 10’ SHOT (NTX) – Nicky Hernandez

Lifestyle
Southwest hits impressive rainfall durin...

Cities across the Southwest hit impressive rainfall totals this summer, bringing much-needed – but temporary – relief to a region that has been mired in drought. The winter,

National News
I'm 50 and considering an early retireme...

I'm a single, 50-year-old bicultural gay man considering an early semi-retirement due to ageism in my profession. I have $3.5 million in taxable investments (including the appreciation of my home) that I'd like to stretch as far as possible.

News
Cats Stats: Arizona’s offensive inefficiency has been a driving f...

The Wildcats’ inability to finish drives – especially those of 10 or more plays – has made it that much harder to win.

Lifestyle
Bashas' acquired by California grocer af...

After being operated in Arizona for nearly 90 years, Bashas' Family of Stores has been purchased by a grocer based out of California Friday.

Events
Arizona ranks third highest in missing i...

Across the country, Arizona has the third highest number of missing indigenous people, according to a study done by the Urban Indian Health Institute.

Lifestyle
State Articles
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates...

The Rams look to take over sole possession of first place in the NFC West when they play host to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Events
FSU women’s golf tees-off season strong

FSU’s women’s golf team got off to a solid start to their season at the Schooner Fall Classic at the University of Oklahoma's Belmar Golf Club. The squad finished T4 on the team leaderboard thanks to top 20 finishes by three Seminoles.

Lifestyle
Former Providence standout Brandon Duhai...

The Wild has at least six more cuts to make to get its roster ready for the season, but not everyone left in training camp vying to stick around are recent draft picks. Some are like Brandon Duhaime,

News
The Latest: Panthers QB Darnold gets 4th...

Sam Darnold now has more rushing touchdowns than passing TDs for Carolina this season. Darnold scored on a 1-yard option keeper to get the Panthers even with the Dallas Cowboys at 7-all. It was the quarterback’s fourth rushing score of the year to go with three TD passes.

Lifestyle
Game Thread: Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals in week 4

It’s the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals who are the undefeated top teams in the division. But that won’t be the case for long as the Rams and Cardinals are all set to battle for the right to lead the division.

Lifestyle
Nonprofit spotlight: Literacy organizati...

Nonprofit organization provides programs for adults who want to earn their GED and for refugees who want to learn English.

News
Wildcats showing early signs of being a ...

Sky’s the limit," said senior guard Bendu Yeaney. "I think we're going to be one of the teams (that's) going to shock the world."

Wellness
Trump's candidate for Arizona governor says she would not have ce...

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Kari Lake last week, saying she "will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey--won't even be a contest!"

Local News
My AP top-25 ballot: Alabama and Georgia...

The Bearcats entered the top 10 after a double-digit win at Notre Dame cemented their status as a legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff.

Lifestyle
Rockies to face Diamondbacks on the road

The Diamondbacks will start Humberto Mejia on Sunday while the Rockies have yet to announce who will get the start

News
Jason Kidd earns college degree — 29 years after he first went to...

The 2021 graduating class at the University of Phoenix will include Jason Kidd. That’s because the Dallas Mavericks’ coach went back to school and got his degree from the Arizona-based university. Kidd took classes online and finished at UP last month with a degree in English.

Events
Arizona Supreme Court to consider mask-m...

A Nov. 2 hearing has been set to hear the effort by Attorney General Mark Brnovich to overturn a lower court ruling that a new state law blocking school mask

Local News
National Articles
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...

In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.

National News
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch...

'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".

TV
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili Mac

This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.

Recipes
Tips for Beating Flu Season

We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.

Wellness
How to Order the Pennywise Frappuccino F...

Beep, Beep, Richie! We all drink coffee down here. The Pennywise Frappuccino from Starbucks' Secret Menu is a vanilla bean frappuccino with strawberry puree on top.

Products & Promotions
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outa...

Having trouble with Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp? It's not just you. On Monday, October 4, users around the world are seeing error message after error message on the three services.

Tech
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's W...

Whether you prefer your tacos with a hard shell or soft, here are some great places to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday, October 4.

Events
Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Trea...

Lifestyle
Britney Spears Celebrates Father Jamie Being Suspended as Her Con...

As Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate, the pop star celebrated on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posting, "Having the time of my life here."

National News
This 'Karen' Halloween Mask Is the Most ...

If you've ever encountered a "Karen" in the wild, then the terror of this Halloween mask is going to hit pretty close to home. These two Karen masks by Jason Adcock are the stuff of 2020 nightmares.

Local Culture
You Know You Love Halloween If ...

If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then these nine things probably ring true for you.

Lifestyle
Open Letter to a Newly Diagnosed Cancer Patient From a Fellow War...

Vivian Mabuni was diagnosed with breast cancer three days before Christmas. She struggled to know how to respond. Here's her letter to fellow warriors in pink.

Wellness
