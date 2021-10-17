A better strategy for women's soccer: Steve Duin column
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
A better strategy for women's soccer: Steve Duin column
Steve Duin | For The Oregonian/OregonLive - Oregonian
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Disillusioned by Oregon's youth soccer scene, a few longtime players launched a nonprofit academy for young women to bring 'joy and passion' back to the game.
Read Full Story on oregonlive.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'SNL' Tackles Jon Gruden Email Scandal, NFL Race Issues in Cold Open Sketch
'SNL' Review: Host Rami Malek And Musical Guest Young Thug Get By With A Little Help From Their Friends
High School Sports In The Lakewood-JBLM Area: This Week In Preps
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL