Arizona football wearing Navy blue jerseys for White Out game vs. UCLA
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Arizona football wearing Navy blue jerseys for White Out game vs. UCLA
Jeremy Cluff, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/5/21
The Arizona Wildcats football team is having a White Out for fans on Saturday in its Pac-12 home opener against UCLA. The team is not joining in.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
