Biden Administration Plans Wind Farms Along Nearly the Entire U.S. Coastline
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
Laid-off Detroit executive found new calling during pandemic
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Michigan Mother Dies Protecting Twin Sons in Tragic Car Crash
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and Tom Brady Chokes
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
New Ann Arbor mural celebrates city culture, University of Michigan student life
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Biden Administration Plans Wind Farms Along Nearly the Entire U.S. Coastline
Coral Davenport - New York Times
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced that her agency will formally begin the process of identifying federal waters to lease to wind developers by 2025.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Gulfport-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
Gulfport Harbor Lights preparation underway after year off due to Hurricane Zeta damages
'So many black women have never used a tampon before,' | Vicksburg sisters talk period stigma Mississippi
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL