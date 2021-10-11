Bye week well-timed for Florida State to heal up, build off of North Carolina upset
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bye week well-timed for Florida State to heal up, build off of North Carolina upset
Curt Weiler, Tallahassee Democrat - Tallahassee Democrat
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
The Seminoles' lone in-season bye week comes at the exact halfway mark of their 2021 schedule, allowing the team to rejuvenate for coming challenges.
Read Full Story on tallahassee.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NWSL: North Carolina to face Gotham and Houston battle versus Portland
NC State 33, BC 7: Jeff Hafley postgame press conference
Mid-South Far Behind In COVID-19 Vaccinations For Children
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL