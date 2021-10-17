CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Gunfire rings out during GSU homecoming
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Get Your Fright On This Weekend at The Telluride Horror Show
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Gunfire rings out during GSU homecoming
Matthew Segura - KNOE on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
A fight breaks out and gunfire sends a packed Grambling State crowd scattering during an Oct. 17, 2021, homecoming celebration.
Read Full Story on knoe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Louisiana is poised to be a carbon capture hub, but some climate leaders are worried about risks
Louisiana teen faces up to 10-years in prison for alleged TikTok-inspired beating of disabled teacher
Predicting covers for Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati but San Diego State to lose plus other Group of 5 betting picks
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL