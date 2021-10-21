City, county officials consider extending Dickinson's ETZ jurisdiction
City, county officials consider extending Dickinson's ETZ jurisdiction
Sara Berlinger - Minot-Bsmrck-Dcknsn(Wlstn) KFYR-TV on MSN.com
10/21/21
After the census came in at 25,000, Mayor Scott Decker says they’re now allowed to extend the extra territorial zone by two miles.
Read Full Story on kfyrtv.com
