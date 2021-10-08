Dedication of new Greer statue part of Marshall's homecoming weekend
Dedication of new Greer statue part of Marshall's homecoming weekend
MetroNews Staff - West Virginia MetroNews
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Hal Greer, who was born in Huntington, is credited for breaking the color barrier in West Virginia collegiate sports.
Read Full Story on wvmetronews.com
