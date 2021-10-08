Dog The Bounty Hunter CANNOT arrest or hold Brian Laundrie against his will if he finds him
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
REPORT: Delarrin Turner-Yell unavailable for game vs. Kansas State
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Zaide Lowery and Colin Ruffin take unofficial visits
Kansas State Wildcats: By the Numbers
No. 6 Oklahoma visits K-State for first Big 12 road game
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
CCRB co-founder decries appearance of ‘bias’ at office: ‘It’s full circle’
K-State Without Rape: Students voice concerns about sexual assault on campus
Enrollment decline causes budget deficit for Student Services fee
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Texas Longhorns: By The Numbers
CCRB co-founder decries appearance of ‘bias’ at office: ‘It’s full circle’
Alcohol abuse down, drug abuse up in 2021 Clery Report
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Sponsor Spotlight: Uncorked Inspiration brings creativity in art, food right to the table
K-State Without Rape: Students voice concerns about sexual assault on campus
St. Isidore’s preparing for new era with a $14 million renovation project
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Dog The Bounty Hunter CANNOT arrest or hold Brian Laundrie against his will if he finds him
Jose Lambiet - Daily Mail
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
DailyMail.com can reveal that Dog, real name Duane Chapman, cannot arrest or hold anyone against their will or he'd risk charges of kidnapping.
Read Full Story on dailymail.co.uk
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Newcastle put football-loving Saudi prince in Gulf owners' club
WNBA Playoffs -- Scenes from the Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces win-or-go-home Game 5 matchup
American Rescue Plan funds may build long-sought access to Santos property
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL