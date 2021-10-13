Estranged Husband Arrested and Charged After Fatally Shooting Phoenix Mother and Infant Child
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
City council approves entertainment districts, special event permit application
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Overnight storms depart; Another dry afternoon
The Other Columbus: It’s time to replace racism
Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas repeats at Class A girls state golf champion
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Overnight storms depart; Another dry afternoon
The Other Columbus: It’s time to replace racism
The Wrap: Kamala Harris addresses tribal leaders
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
WATCH NOW: Taste of Columbus sees good turnout
Registration open for NCF events
Activists Still Wait for Wider Embrace of Indigenous Peoples' Day Over Columbus Day
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Estranged Husband Arrested and Charged After Fatally Shooting Phoenix Mother and Infant Child
Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton - Black Enterprise
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Lanae Mouton, a mother of four from Phoenix, AZ, was shot and killed by her estranged husband as she held her infant child.
Read Full Story on blackenterprise.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Fall Foliage Map In Arizona: 2021 Peak Draws Near
TransPerfect Technology Platform Selected By 2-1-1 Arizona To Automate Launch And Maintenance Of Spanish Website
NFL playoff picture, standings, matchups after Week 5: Arizona Cardinals in pole position
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL