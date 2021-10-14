Georgia House District 165 race: Edna Jackson vows not to run in 2022
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Georgia House District 165 race: Edna Jackson vows not to run in 2022
Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News - Savannah Morning News
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Edna Jackson says she doesn't plan to run for Georgia House 165 in 2022. But this year's redistricting could be over before the seat is decided.
Read Full Story on savannahnow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
VC investment passes $2B in Ohio for the first time – and 66% is in Columbus
Deere & Co. Workers Go on Strike After Rejecting Contract
NEW DETAILS: State of Georgia files new motions in Mark Jones case
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL