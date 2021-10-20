Glen Townsend
Glen Townsend
Obituaries - Ironton Tribune
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Glen Townsend Glenn Roy “Pop” Townsend, 79, of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Hurricane, West Virginia and Ironton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 22, 2021. Over the past twelve years in Richmond,
Read Full Story on irontontribune.com
