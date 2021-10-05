Homer's Crooks leads peninsula at Bartlett/Chugiak Invite
Homer's Crooks leads peninsula at Bartlett/Chugiak Invite
Jeff Helminiak - Peninsula Clarion
10/5/21
Homer’s Jillian Crooks won a pair of events to lead Kenai Peninsula swimmers at the Bartlett/Chugiak Invitational on Saturday in Anchorage.
Read Full Story on peninsulaclarion.com
