Hundreds of volunteers work through the weekend with Send Relief Serve Tour
Hundreds of volunteers work through the weekend with Send Relief Serve Tour
Mariah Ellis - KRMG
10/15/21
shares
About 500 volunteers, many of them coming from church groups across Green Country, are dedicating their weekend to help their neighbors and transform the Tulsa Metro.
