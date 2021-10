Jin Young Ko goes wire-to-wire at LPGA Founders Cup, matches Annika Sorenstam's mark of 14 consecutive rounds in the 60's

It’s fitting that Jin Young Ko chased history at the Cognizant Founders Cup, an event that celebrates the 13 women who laid the foundation 71 years ago. Ko’s final-round 66 at the Cognizant Founders Cup marked her 14th consecutive round in the 60s,