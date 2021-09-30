Johnson City Commission extends offer to Cathy Ball to become new city manager
Johnson City Commission extends offer to Cathy Ball to become new city manager
Mackenzie Moore - WJHL-TV
9/30/21
Johnson City Commissioners extended an offer to Cathy Ball, the current assistant city manager in Asheville, North Carolina, to fill the district’s city manager
Read Full Story on wjhl.com
