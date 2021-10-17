Keith Richards, Patti Labelle induct the late Sarah Dash into New Jersey's Hall of Fame
Keith Richards, Patti Labelle induct the late Sarah Dash into New Jersey's Hall of Fame
Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press - app.com
10/17/21
Sarah Dash, a Trenton native, filmed her induction speech for the NJ Hall of fame just prior to her passing on Sept. 20 at the age of 76.
Read Full Story on app.com
