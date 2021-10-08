Northwest Arkansas tops national, international leaderboards for Cycle September
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Brown Bears drop 2 in Fairbanks
ND Teachers’ Advocates Renew Concerns Over Recruitment Barriers
Three Coal-Heavy Utilities Team Up on New Gas-Fired Power Plant
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New skilled nursing facility opening in Bismarck
New associate dean named at UND's Bismarck campus
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported as North Dakota hits highest point of delta surge
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘Unprecedented’ drops in ND school test scores
Home heating will likely cost more this winter, but help is available
Bismarck hospital believes it's seeing peak of COVID-19 patients during recent pandemic surge
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New skilled nursing facility opening in Bismarck
Tailgating tradition offers exciting lead-up to clash of UND and NDSU football teams
Drought worsens in northwest North Dakota; impending freeze could raise wildfire risk
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Northwest Arkansas tops national, international leaderboards for Cycle September
Justin Trobaugh - KNWA News
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
The Love to Rice Cycle September results are finalized, and many Northwest Arkansas cities, businesses, and locals topped the global and national leaderboards.
Read Full Story on nwahomepage.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arkansas beauty school owner devastated by flooding of academy
Arkansas Football: 3 bold predictions vs. Ole Miss in Week 6
Arkansas Football: 3 reasons the Razorbacks will beat Ole Miss in Week 6
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL