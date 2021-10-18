Obituary: David William Banning, 59, of Meriden
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Transformation Of Neve Campbell From Childhood To Scream
School Board Meetings Show Only That Freedom Is Messy
BTS To Perform At Los Angeles Leg Of 2021 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Browns' Demetric Felton, Top Waiver-Wire RBs to Target After Kareem Hunt's Injury
Pheasant hunters head home after opener
Nick Rolovich’s potential next steps do not include a return to UH
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Highways to Hell: 10 streets named after rock bands
Ravens Can Build On Dominant Defensive Performance
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ravens Can Build On Dominant Defensive Performance
Browns' Demetric Felton, Top Waiver-Wire RBs to Target After Kareem Hunt's Injury
School Board Meetings Show Only That Freedom Is Messy
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ravens Can Build On Dominant Defensive Performance
School Board Meetings Show Only That Freedom Is Messy
New survey gauges perception in QA's of legalized marijuana
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Obituary: David William Banning, 59, of Meriden
John J. Ruggiero - Patch
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
David had an uncanny sense of people, was a mentor, dedicated friend, devoted family man and was an avid sports enthusiast.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
In the Know: Forget Arizona and Texas. Sarasota, Naples, Daytona, Melbourne are 'Best Places to Retire'
Sarasota company picked to sell units in what will be tallest residential tower on Florida's west coast
New York billionaire John Catsimatidis breaks ground on the tallest residential building on Florida's Gulf Coast
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL