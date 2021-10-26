Ohio AG warns of cannabis products impersonating popular snack brands
Ohio AG warns of cannabis products impersonating popular snack brands
Joe Clark - NBC4i
10/26/21
With Halloween approaching, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is issuing a warning about illegal cannabis edibles that look like several well-known snack foods.
Read Full Story on nbc4i.com
