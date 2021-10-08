Ohio U in final stages of developing eSports program
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mental health visits have tripled at South Dakota Urban Indian Health
Pandora Papers and (South Dakota) trusts: Why do criminals and the rich like them so much?
Harrisburg’s Matt Ryan enters Professional Cornhole ranks
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
State reports 352 new COVID-19 cases and one more death
Kernels overwhelmed by No. 2 Brandon Valley
Spearfish picks up 3rd win in 4 games, beating Douglas 24-6
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jefferson’s Avery Summers wins AA Flight 1 Singles title, Rapid City Stevens claims team championship
State reports 352 new COVID-19 cases and one more death
‘Friends’ Of Rails-To-Trails Proposed Project Seek Public Input
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
First members to Freedom Scholarship board appointed
SDSU Swine Day to celebrate research facility's anniversary
SDSU Swine Day to Celebrate Swine Education and Research Facility’s Fifth Anniversary
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ohio U in final stages of developing eSports program
Allen Henry - NBC4i
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
A new esports arena is nearly complete, adding Ohio University to a growing list of esports programs across the country. Since the first program started in 2014, there
Read Full Story on nbc4i.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Horrifying body camera footage shows Ohio police dragging paraplegic man by his hair
Ohio Cops Seen Dragging Black Man, Who Is Paraplegic, From His Car By His Hair
United Way awards new money to help Toledo shelters
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL