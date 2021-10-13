Ohio's top Democrat backs US Rep Tim Ryan in US Senate race
Ohio's top Democrat backs US Rep Tim Ryan in US Senate race
Julie Carr Smyth - Associated Press
10/13/21
Ohio's top elected Democrat endorsed U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for Senate on Wednesday, an expected move aimed at further strengthening the party's efforts to flip a key seat next year.
Read Full Story on apnews.com
