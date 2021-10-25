Oklahoma Sooners' Caleb Williams made 'outstanding instinct play'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Review: Queensrÿche proves it is still in full force at Northern Quest
Horgan places Canucks-Kraken bet with Washington governor
It’s time for Democrats to end party’s civil war before Republicans pave way to victory
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Surprising new group joins search for Cleo Smith as her mother asks: ‘Where are you, baby?’
Monday preview: Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny hoping to stay healthy
College football Week 8 takeaways: What we learned about Oregon, Pitt, Ohio State and more
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Sizzling Conor Garland leads Canucks into first homestand, Wild up first
News Roundup: Best interiors, clean fuel for B.C., Tacoma upgrades and more
Tips week in review: Red-hot Everett off to franchise-best start
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Calibre Mining Announces Acquisition of Fiore Gold in Nevada Creating a Diversified, Americas-Focused, Growing Mid-Tier Gold Producer
Accomplished and Under 40 continues to honor outstanding individuals almost 20 years later
D.C. to hire more crossing guards
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Sizzling Conor Garland leads Canucks into first homestand, Wild up first
Andrea J. King MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who
Downtown Naperville street improvements fast-tracked to spring so work is done before Washington bridge replacement starts
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oklahoma Sooners' Caleb Williams made 'outstanding instinct play'
Josh Helmer - Yahoo! Sports
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
On ESPN's Debatable, Mike Golic Jr. said Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams made an "outstanding instinct play" versus Kansas.
Read Full Story on soonerswire.usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
19-year-old suspect arrested after Oklahoma dispensary robbed at gunpoint
Oklahoma Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks 3 Abortion Restrictions
Federal judge rules Oklahoma can move forward with 5 lethal injections
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL