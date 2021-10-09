One shot in Southaven shopping plaza
One shot in Southaven shopping plaza
WREG Web - WREG
10/9/21
Southaven Police say one person was shot in a shopping plaza Saturday morning. Police responded to a shooting call at the Party Works on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road.
