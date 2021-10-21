Prep results for Wednesday, Oct. 20
Prep results for Wednesday, Oct. 20
Herald Staff - HeraldNet
10/21/21
Will Giesen (Bellingham) 16:24.7. Top 5 local finishers: 12. Matthew Hatch (Lakewood) 17:05.0, 14. Gavin Darrah (Lakewood) 17:06.0, 15. Jarron Ransford (Lakewood) 17:07.0, 32. Robert Lydon (Lakewood) 17:38.
