Prep Volleyball: Deuel's snaps skid, Hamlin stays perfect in NEC and Arlington keeps rolling

Leaders included Logan Hurlbert, two aces and 25 assists; Summer Seefeldt, two aces, five kills, 12 blocks and 41 digs; Teagan Ortberg, nine blocks; Macy Steen, six kills; Shay Michalski, 11 blocks; Sarah Thonvold, 27 digs and Emmah Mitchell, 42 digs.