Spanish volcano more active, spews 'giant lava fountain'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Trial of man charged in deadly bar fight scheduled to start Monday
Peter Scolari of ‘Newhart,’ ‘Bosom Buddies,’ dies at 66
Molten Raises $7M in Seed Funding
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Vigil held for Elijah Lewis after boy's remains found buried in Abington, Massachusetts, woods
EMass football: Hanover’s Michael Landolfi headlines Players of the Week
High school soccer Notebook: Scoring just part of it for Revere’s unstoppable Carolina Bettero
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Vigil held for Elijah Lewis after boy's remains found buried in Abington, Massachusetts, woods
Why do colleges use legacy admissions? 5 questions answered
Springfield Central High School will see increased security Monday after threat against different Central High School
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The Paycheck Protection Program is over, but there’s still aid available for small businesses
Why do colleges use legacy admissions? 5 questions answered
Massachusetts Treasurer appoints five members to Cannabis Advisory Board
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Massachusetts prison officials deny Herald’s records request for first-degree murderers who could win parole
On with the show: After 20 months, Broadway in Boston returns to with 'Hadestown'
Abington gets a big win and more: South Shore high school football top 10 rankings
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Spanish volcano more active, spews 'giant lava fountain'
WSAV-TV - WSAV-TV
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
A volcano erupting for the past five weeks on the Spanish island of La Palma is more active than ever, officials said Monday, after new lava flows following a partial collapse of the
Read Full Story on wsav.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Greenville high-rise plan delayed as Southernside community asks for communication, input
Greenville TE Josh Sapp's dream commitment to Clemson also fulfills dad Patrick's dream
SC man indicted for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL