Stratasys Collaboration With Adobe Enables Designers to 3D Print Full-Color and Tactile Models Directly From Adobe Substance 3D Painter
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced a collaboration with Adobe that gives artists and engineers using Adobe® Substance 3D Painter a workflow that allows them to easily turn digital 3D renderings into 3D-printed models using Stratasys PolyJet™ 3D printing technology - all without the need to employ additional software or outside processes.