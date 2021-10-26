Summit Arena opens in Rapid City
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Have a Mountain Home? Here's What You Need to Know About Winterizing
Grand County police blotter, Sept. 19-25
WSU expert on climate change: ‘It’s real, it’s us … there’s hope.’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Grand County police blotter, Sept. 19-25
WSU expert on climate change: ‘It’s real, it’s us … there’s hope.’
Jackpot: Colorado stimulus funds boost water grants to $13M
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Summit Arena opens in Rapid City
Sydney Thorson - KELOLAND News
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The new Summit Arena is officially open in Rapid City after nearly two years of construction. More than 11,000 seats fill the Summit Arena. Along with
Read Full Story on keloland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
State of Iowa offers guidance on COVID booster shots
Guerin Emig: If Spencer Sanders picks up where he left off at Iowa State, OSU is going to be fine
Public visitation scheduled for state trooper who died while responding to crash
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL