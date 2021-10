The Asbury Park Press is highlighting the top Shore Conference football performances each week during the 2021 season. Here are those stars from Week 8: Cole Kozlowski, Manasquan: Had three receptions for 117 yards with a 27-yard TD and a 77-yard catch and run that set up a TD and was in on five tackles in Manasquan's 35-30 win over Point Pleasant Boro.