Trump-Backed Ex-Football Star Walker Raises Almost $4 Million In Georgia Senate Race
Trump-Backed Ex-Football Star Walker Raises Almost $4 Million In Georgia Senate Race
Téa Kvetenadze - Forbes
10/11/21
The retired footballer is running against three other Republicans to unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2022 midterms.
