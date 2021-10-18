Volleyball: Gazelles Sweep Aberdeen Central Saturday
Volleyball: Gazelles Sweep Aberdeen Central Saturday
- Yankton Press & Dakotan
10/18/21
ABERDEEN — The Yankton Gazelles earned a 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 victory in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Saturday in Aberdeen.
