2021 40 Under 40 award recipient: Ashleigh Evans
.
2021 40 Under 40 award recipient: Ashleigh Evans
Business Journal Staff - Grand Rapids Business Journal
10/15/21
As a mother of four, Ashleigh Evans is channeling her passion for cocktails into a thriving business where people can enjoy their favorite mixed drinks at home.
Read Full Story on grbj.com
