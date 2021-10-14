The 2022 Golden Globes will not be airing, however.

The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October! Dates for the 2022 awards season have been released—including the Emmys, Oscars, Critics Choice Awards, as well as the awards-positioning fall film festivals.

*Please note that this will be updated as new events are announced.

2022 Awards Season Calendar of Events:

October 2021 October 21: Gotham Awards nominations announcement

November 2021 November 10–14: AFI Fest November 29: Gotham Awards ceremony

December 2021 December 1: Critics Choice TV nominations announcement December 6: Critics Choice Film nominations announcement December 7: People's Choice Awards ceremony December 21: Oscars shortlists announcement

January 2022 January 9: Critics Choice Awards ceremony January 12: Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announced January 15: Oscars Governors Awards January 24: Art Directors Guild Awards nominations announced January 27: Oscars nominations voting begins January 27: Producers Guild of America Awards nominations announced January 27: Directors Guild of America Awards nominations announced January 27: Writers Guild of America Awards nominations announced January 31: Grammys ceremony



February 2022 February 1: Oscars nominations voting ends February 8: Oscars nominations announcement February 13: British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards ceremony February 22: Annie Awards ceremony February 26: American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards ceremony February 26: Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony February 27: Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony

March 2022 March 5: Art Directors Guild Awards ceremony March 6: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony March 7: Oscar nominees luncheon March 12: Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony March 17: Final Oscars voting begins March 20: Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony March 22: Final Oscars voting ends March 27: 94th Oscars ceremony (moved back from its original scheduled airdate of February 27)

TBD 2021-2022 Golden Globes: NBC has announced that it will not air the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony



