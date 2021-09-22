The entertainment industry has lost one of its stars in the passing of Willie Garson.

Perhaps best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on HBO's Sex and the City, he brought warmth and affability to each of his characters. Fans will also remember him as the charming Mozzie on White Collar.

The news of his death was confirmed Tuesday, September 21, by his son, Nathan Garson, on social media.

In addition to his extensive acting career, Garson was extremely involved in philanthropic endeavors. He was a well-known advocate for fostering and adoption and served on the board of Second Nurture, a national organization to help support aspiring parents through the adoption process. He also lent his talents to raise funds for local charities and national organizations like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

His passing is already being felt around the world and Garson's co-stars are taking to social media to express their condolences and share their memories.

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

I love you forever Willie Garson. Rest in peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/MxsBwq5NEa — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) September 22, 2021

