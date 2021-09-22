The entertainment industry has lost one of its stars in the passing of Willie Garson.

Perhaps best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on HBO's Sex and the City, he brought warmth and affability to each of his characters. Fans will also remember him as the charming Mozzie on White Collar.

The news of his death was confirmed Tuesday, September 21, by his son, Nathan Garson, on social media.

In addition to his extensive acting career, Garson was extremely involved in philanthropic endeavors. He was a well-known advocate for fostering and adoption and served on the board of Second Nurture, a national organization to help support aspiring parents through the adoption process. He also lent his talents to raise funds for local charities and national organizations like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

His passing is already being felt around the world and Garson's co-stars are taking to social media to express their condolences and share their memories.

What was your favorite Willie Garson role? How will you remember him best? Let us know in the comments.