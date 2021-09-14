Arizona nursing home board still not ready to discipline official at facility where 15 died of COVID-19
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
San Antonio doctor breaks down new COVID-19 variants, like mu and delta-plus
All you need to know about San Antonio's upcoming Texas Biennial art shows
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Banda MS, Kevin Costner and Modern West and more
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Precious metal: San Antonio band Wyzard's 1984 EP sells for $1,000s - if you can find it
Live from the 13th Floor: A creepy day in the life of two of San Antonio's professional scare actors
San Antonio Metro Health Will Offer Thousands Of $100 H-E-B Gift Cards To Incentivize COVID-19 Vaccinations
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cities With the Most Financial Stress – 2021 Edition
Tropical Storm Nicholas could cause life-threatening storm surge; see latest forecast here
Youth Orchestra of San Antonio to perform in ‘Celebration’ event benefiting the performing arts
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
HELOISE: Potato salad secret
Tropical Storm Nicholas could cause life-threatening storm surge; see latest forecast here
San Antonio police officer suspended for shoving man, pointing Taser at people following orders
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Camille Rosengren, who kept San Antonio's most storied bookstore going, dies at 94
Global art project Park(ing) Day pulls into downtown San Antonio
San Antonio native one of Latinx comedians at upcoming HA Festival
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Arizona nursing home board still not ready to discipline official at facility where 15 died of COVID-19
Caitlin McGlade, The Arizona Republic - Austin American-Statesman
9/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The administrator who forced sick employees to work with nursing home residents still has an active license more than a year later.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
4 Slow Cooker Recipes to Keep You Warm This Fall
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sues Biden administration for 'federal overreach'
Abortion foes foresee Texas-style ban in Arizona
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL