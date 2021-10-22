The Emmy-winning actor was 66.

A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.

His death was announced by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment.

Known best for his role in the 1980 TV hit comedy Bosom Buddies, Scolari's career spanned 43 years. Other notable roles included Newhart, Girls, and most recently, Evil. Film credits include The Polar Express and a cameo appearance as a TV host in the 1996 comedy-drama That Thing You Do!, which was directed by and starred his friend and old co-star Tom Hanks.

His presence on the stage was equally impressive, having six appearances on Broadway—Hairspray (2003), Wicked (2016), Sly Fox (2004), Magic/Bird (2002), Bronx Bombers (2014), and Lucky Guy (2013). His final New York stage appearance was in the Off-Broadway production of The True.

Scolari is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and four children, Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.